Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 04:07 pm

Chennai Super Kings will be keen to showcase their credentials in the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League season, starting April 9. CSK finished seventh in IPL 2020 and the MS Dhoni-led side will hope to fare better this time around. The three-time champions open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10. Here are the records CSK can script.

Raina Suresh Raina can script this record for CSK

Veteran IPL player Suresh Raina returns to the fold after deciding to skip the 2020 edition. Raina, who had featured for the Gujarat Lions for two years when CSK were banned, has amassed 5,368 runs at 33.34. For CSK, he has scored 4,527 runs at 33.28. He is 473 shy of becoming the first CSK player with 5,000 IPL runs.

MSD Dhoni can attain these feats for CSK

MS Dhoni has has scored 4,632 career IPL runs at 40.39. Meanwhile, 4,058 runs have come for CSK. Dhoni, who has smashed 280 fours for the side, can get past 300. He will become only the second CSK player with this feat. Also, he needs 14 sixes to be the first CSK player with a tally of 200.

Jadeja Jadeja can get to these feats for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 114 career IPL wickets at 30.43. Notably, the all-rounder has taken 87 wickets for CSK. He can get past former CSK spinner R Ashwin in terms of wickets (90). He can also become the second CSK player with 100 or more wickets after Dwayne Bravo (110). Jadeja needs 11 runs to surpass former CSK batsman Matthew Hayden (1,107).

Milestones Other milestones that can be achieved