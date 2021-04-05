South African all-rounder Chris Morris grabbed eyeballs in the Indian Premier League 2021 player auction. Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs. 16.25 crore, making him the most expensive player in the IPL history. Morris was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the 2020 season even through he fared well with the ball. We decode the stats of Morris in the IPL.

Career A look at his IPL career

Over the years, Morris has emerged as one of the most prolific fast-bowling all-rounders. In an IPL career spanning nearly eight years, Morris has represented Chennai Super Kings, RR, Delhi Capitals and RCB. From 70 games, he has aggregated 551 runs at a strike-rate of 157.87. He has also scalped 80 wickets with a best match haul of 4/23 (Economy: 7.81).

Journey Morris started his IPL journey with CSK

Morris started his IPL journey with the Chennai Super Kings in 2013 (15 wickets). After missing the 2014 season, he represented RR in 2015 (13 wickets). For the next four seasons, the stylish all-rounder remained a member of DC's core. Upon being released, he was acquired by RCB for the 2020 season. However, the Virat Kohli-led side didn't retain him due to fitness issues.

Do you know? Morris enjoyed his stint with DC

Morris enjoyed his stint with the Delhi Capitals. He was a mainstay all-rounder for them during the period. Till date, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for them (41 wickets with a best match haul of 4/26). He also scored 427 runs at 28.46 for them.

2021 Morris will likely be the frontline bowler for RR