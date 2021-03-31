Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Marsh expressed his inability to spend long times inside the bio-secure bubble and informed his decision to the BCCI as well as his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back. This comes a blow for the SRH. Here are the details.

IPL Key details about the IPL bio-security protocols

As per the latest IPL bio-security protocols, Marsh would have had to undergo seven-day isolation, besides being in a restricted ecosystem during the 50-day tournament. Recently, the BCCI issued entry guidelines to players. The passengers arriving from the UK, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil and Europe will be required to undergo 7-day quarantine at their own cost.

Injury Marsh suffered an ankle injury in IPL 2020

Marsh was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for a base price of Rs. 2 crore in the IPL 2020 Auction. He wasn't available for almost the entire of last season. Having twisted his ankle during SRH's very first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he could not take further part in the tournament. West Indies' Jason Holder, subsequently, replaced him.

Game time Marsh played in the BBL and New Zealand-Australia T20Is

Marsh featured in 15 games for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 season. He scored 315 runs at 39.37, with a best of 57*. However, he didn't bowl in the tournament. He was next seen in the T20Is against New Zealand. Marsh faltered for the Aussies, amassing scores of 45, 0, 6*, 6, and 10.

Information Marsh's stats in the IPL