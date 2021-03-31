Middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant is set to lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. The flamboyant Pant replaces Shreyas Iyer, who led the Delhi-based franchise in the last three seasons. Under Iyer, the DC reached their maiden IPL final last season. In his absence, Pant would want to lead from the front. Let us compare their IPL numbers.

Pant A look at Pant's IPL numbers

Pant was acquired by the Delhi Capitals in 2016. Ever since, he has been one of the top-performers for them in the cash-rich league. He has managed to score 2,079 runs from 68 matches at an average of 35.23. Pant owns an impressive strike-rate of 151.97, having struck over 100 sixes. Meanwhile, he has one ton and 12 half-centuries.

Iyer How has Iyer fared in the IPL?

Iyer, who has played a season more than Pant, was sold to Delhi Capitals in 2015. Just like Pant, he has turned into a match-winner for them. Iyer has racked up 2,200 runs from 79 matches at a remarkable average of 31.42. Although he is yet to slam his maiden ton, he owns 16 half-centuries. Besides, Iyer has struck 189 fours and 83 sixes.

Contribution Iyer has played a key role in DC's success lately

Iyer was handed the leadership role in 2018 when Gautam Gambhir stepped down midway through the tournament. Delhi Capitals finished last in that season, however, they qualified for the playoffs a year later. In 2020, Iyer led Delhi to their first-ever final appearance in the IPL, wherein they lost to Mumbai Indians. Notably, he remains DC's second-most successful skipper (21 wins in 41 matches).

Pant Pant could become the youngest captain with IPL title

In April 2018, Iyer became the youngest player to lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Three years later, Pant has achieved a similar feat, having become the second-youngest DC skipper. Iyer's injury could be a blessing in disguise for Pant as Delhi are still in pursuit of their maiden IPL title. Incidentally, Pant could be the youngest-ever captain to win the prestigious trophy.

Pant walking on the footsteps of Iyer!

Iyer was named the Emerging Player of IPL 2015 for scoring 439 runs. Three seasons later (2018), Pant was adjudged the same for smashing a mammoth 684 runs. Interestingly, Pant has been awarded with captaincy nearly three years after Iyer first held the post.

Records A look at the records Pant can break this season