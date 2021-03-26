-
India vs England, 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant replaces Shreyas IyerLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 01:25 pm
India have included wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI against England.
The left-handed batsman replaces Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the series due to shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, England are without the services of regular skipper Eoin Morgan after he sustained a web splitting.
Jos Buttler is the stand-in captain for England.
Here are the further details.
Information
A look at India's playing XI
India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
Information
Here is England's playing XI
England's playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Livingstone
Liam Livingstone makes his ODI debut
Right-handed batsman Liam Livingstone makes his ODI debut for England.
He was roped in the XI in place of injured Sam Billings.
The 27-year-old has already represented England in two T20Is in 2017.
Livingstone was in terrific form in the Big Bash League 2020/21, playing for Perth Scorchers.
It remains to be seen how he fares in his debut ODI.
Changes
A look at the other changes
The number one T20I batsman Dawid Malan has come into the XI in place of skipper Morgan.
He was with England's ODI touring party as a cover player.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Reece Topley, who came in for Mark Wood, would be the player to watch for, owing to his tall structure.
For India, the in-form Pant is back in the ODI format.