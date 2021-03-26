India have included wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for the 2nd ODI against England.

The left-handed batsman replaces Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the series due to shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, England are without the services of regular skipper Eoin Morgan after he sustained a web splitting.

Jos Buttler is the stand-in captain for England.

