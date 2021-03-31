New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has attained a career-best fourth position in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings. He achieved the top spot after his match-winning knock in the series opener against Bangladesh in Hamilton on Sunday. Glenn Philips, who registered unbeaten knocks of 24 and 58, has also claimed a career-best spot. Here are the further details.

Conway Conway has been in sublime form

Conway has been in amazing form in white-ball cricket of late. The left-hander smashed a blistering 92* off 52 balls as New Zealand won the 1st T20I. As a result, he has advanced five positions, entering in the top five after only 13 matches. He also put up consistent performances against the West Indies, Pakistan, and Australia since making his debut in November 2020.

Information A look at other batsmen who moved up

Among other batsmen, Philips moved up 32 places to 26th position. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Naim has progressed 13 places to reach 28th position, having scored 27 and 38 against NZ. Soumya Sarkar also climbed five places to 41st position after recording a half-century in Napier.

Bowling Southee, Ferguson advance in T20I Bowling Rankings

Fast bowler Tim Southee has advanced two places to seventh in ICC T20 Rankings for bowlers. He is only one shy of his career-best sixth position that he attained earlier this year. The New Zealand pace spearhead took three wickets in the first two matches against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson has moved up 16 places to 42nd in the Rankings.

ODIs Notable changes in ICC ODI Rankings

In the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Ben Stokes has advanced four places to 24th, scoring 99 (52) in the second ODI. For India, KL Rahul has moved to 27th, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya achieved a career-best 42nd position. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gained nine slots to reach the 11th position. Meanwhile, Matt Henry has moved up five slots to a career-best third position among bowlers

