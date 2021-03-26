Last updated on

Team India has managed 336/6 against England in the second ODI on Friday. KL Rahul smashed a sublime century (108) as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant chipped in with valuable fifties. Rahul was part of two century-plus stands. Credit needs to go to Rishabh Pant, who smashed his highest score in ODIs. Here's the mid-innings report.

Stand Kohli and Rahul share 123-run stand

With Rohit Sharma's dismissal, India were reduced to 37/2 and needed a strong response. Rahul joined Kohli in the middle and the two put up a 121-run stand. Kohli hit a 79-ball 66 to smash his second successive fifty. Rahul supported him well in the middle. Both batsmen played sensibly and rotated the strike well to hand India the onus.

Ton Rahul hits his fifth century in ODIs

Playing his 37th ODI, Rahul has surpassed 1,500 runs in the format (1,502). He smashed his fifth ODI century and a maiden one versus England. With this tally, Rahul equaled the tally of Suresh Raina in terms of centuries (5). Playing his 12th ODI at home, Rahul went past 500 ODI runs. He has now registered his second ODI century on home soil.

Pant Pant joins the show with 40-ball 77

Pant played an aggressive innings, hitting 77. Notably, he brought up his fifty in just 28 balls. The southpaw smashed three fours and seven sixes. The 23-year-old Pant notched his second ODI fifty. He also hit his best score in the format, surpassing his previous best knock (71). Pant played a key role, sharing a 113-run partnership alongside Rahul.

Team India India smash fifth successive score of 300-plus in ODIs

India smashed a fifth successive score of 300-plus in ODIs - 308/8 vs Australia, 338/9 vs Australia, 302/5 vs Australia, 317/5 vs England, 336/6 vs England. As per Cricbuzz, this is the second time India have hit 300+ in five successive ODIs. The other instance was in 2017, of which first three instances came against England.

Do you know? England concede aplenty in the final 10 overs