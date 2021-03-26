Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 04:53 pm

KL Rahul smashed a century in the second ODI against England on Friday. Rahul, who came to bat at number four, shared a defining century-plus stand alongside skipper Virat Kohli. Rahul played well, carrying on from where he left off in the first encounter (62*). The versatile batsman was finally dismissed for 108, trying to score at a brisk pace. Here's more.

Partnership Rahul shares 123-run stand alongside Virat Kohli

With Rohit Sharma's dismissal, India were reduced to 37/2 and needed a strong response. Rahul joined Kohli in the middle and the two put up a 121-run stand. Kohli hit a 79-ball 66 to smash his second successive fifty. Rahul supported him well in the middle. Both batsmen played sensibly and rotated the strike well to hand India the onus.

Information 5th ODI century for Rahul

Playing his 37th ODI, Rahul has surpassed 1,500 runs in the format (1,502). He smashed his fifth ODI century and a maiden one versus England. With this tally, Rahul equaled the tally of Suresh Raina in terms of centuries (5).

Duo Rahul and Pant do well for India

After Kohli's dismissal, Rahul was joined by Rishabh Pant at the crease. The two players accelerated India's score to help them inch towards a big total. Pant has smashed a fifty and is looking good. Rahul brought up his century in 108 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes in total. The two shared a century-plus stand (113).

Do you know? Rahul surpasses the 500-run mark at home