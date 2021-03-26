-
India vs England, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul hits a tonLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 04:53 pm
-
KL Rahul smashed a century in the second ODI against England on Friday.
Rahul, who came to bat at number four, shared a defining century-plus stand alongside skipper Virat Kohli.
Rahul played well, carrying on from where he left off in the first encounter (62*).
The versatile batsman was finally dismissed for 108, trying to score at a brisk pace.
Here's more.
-
-
Partnership
Rahul shares 123-run stand alongside Virat Kohli
-
With Rohit Sharma's dismissal, India were reduced to 37/2 and needed a strong response.
Rahul joined Kohli in the middle and the two put up a 121-run stand.
Kohli hit a 79-ball 66 to smash his second successive fifty.
Rahul supported him well in the middle.
Both batsmen played sensibly and rotated the strike well to hand India the onus.
-
Information
5th ODI century for Rahul
-
Playing his 37th ODI, Rahul has surpassed 1,500 runs in the format (1,502). He smashed his fifth ODI century and a maiden one versus England. With this tally, Rahul equaled the tally of Suresh Raina in terms of centuries (5).
-
Duo
Rahul and Pant do well for India
-
After Kohli's dismissal, Rahul was joined by Rishabh Pant at the crease.
The two players accelerated India's score to help them inch towards a big total.
Pant has smashed a fifty and is looking good.
Rahul brought up his century in 108 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes in total.
The two shared a century-plus stand (113).
-
Do you know?
Rahul surpasses the 500-run mark at home
-
Playing his 12th ODI at home, Rahul has gone past 500 ODI runs. He has now registered his second ODI century on home soil, besides his highest score as well.