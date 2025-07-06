2nd ODI, Bangladesh's Tanvir Islam claims fifer versus SL: Stats

Bangladesh leveled the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a hard-fought victory in the second match. The win came by 16 runs, thanks largely to left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam's brilliant bowling performance. He took five wickets for just 39 runs, proving instrumental in restricting Sri Lanka's chase of Bangladesh's total score of 248. The Lankans were folded for 232 in a closely fought contest.

Chase details Early breakthroughs for Bangladesh Tanzim Hasan dismissed Pathum Nissanka for just five runs. Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis gave Sri Lanka a flying start with some quick boundaries. However, Tanvir struck twice in his second over to dismiss both Madushka and Mendis, putting Bangladesh back in control of the match. The spinners continued to apply pressure on the Sri Lankan batsmen as Shamim Hossain picked up Charith Asalanka's wicket.

Middle-order collapse Sri Lanka succumb to pressure Sri Lanka's middle order collapsed under pressure, with Kamindu Mendis falling to Tanvir. Bangladesh missed a review opportunity off Janith Liyanage but Dunith Wellalage gave Tanvir his fourth wicket. Hasaranga, who came out playing his shots, fell to Mehidy Hasan as Sri Lanka fell into a spot of bother. Tanvir got his fifth wicket with that of Theekshana as Bangladesh began wrapping things up.

Information 3rd five-wicket haul for Tanvir in List A cricket Tanvir picked 5/39 from 10 overs. He bowled 2 maidens. In 2 ODI matches, Tanvir owns 6 wickets at 13.83. His economy rate is 4-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 28-year-old owns 171 wickets in List A cricket from 114 games at 24.45. He picked his 3rd fifer.