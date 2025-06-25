Colombo Test: Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh on rain-curtailed Day 1

Sri Lanka dominated Bangladesh on a rain-curtailed Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The visitors were brought down to 220/8 after electing to bat. Opener Shadman Islam was Bangladesh's top scorer, whereas Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, and debutant Sonal Dinusha shared six wickets for the Lankans. The series opener between the two sides was drawn.

Start Poor start from Bangladesh Being invited to bat, Bangladesh suffered an early blow in the form of Anamul Haque (0). Asitha Fernando knocked him over. Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque then added a valuable 38-run stand to bolster the visitors. The Lankans also uprooted Mominul Haque before lunch. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Islam as Bangladesh went into lunch at 71/2 after 26 overs.

Second session Bangladesh lose two more wickets before rain break Two overs into the second session, Vishwa Fernando dismissed Shanto, with Kusal Mendis safely completing the catch. The Bangladesh captain, who scored two tons in Galle, departed for a 31-ball 8. In the very next over, Tharindu Ratnayake got rid of a well-set Shadman Islam. The latter scored 46 off 93 balls (7 fours). Bangladesh were 90/4 before rain cost a few overs.

Partnership Mushfiqur, Das add 76 runs In the pre-tea session, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das built a solid partnership to power Bangladesh. They added 76 runs as the visitors crossed the 140-run mark. However, Dinusha produced a crucial breakthrough in the form of Das, who scored a 56-ball 34 (2 fours and 1 six). At tea, Bangladesh were 144/5, with Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz returning unbeaten.

Final session SL ace final session Rahim, who was beginning to lead Bangladesh's fightback, fell to Dinusha after the break. However, Mehidy Hasan and Nayeem Hasan joined forces, taking the visitors toward 200. Vishwa Fernando, thereafter, dismissed Bangladesh's last recognized batter in the form of Mehidy Hasan. He scored a 42-ball 31 (3 fours). While Bangladesh crawled their way into stumps, they lost Nayeem Hasan as well (25).