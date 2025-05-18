What's the story

22-year-old Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Parvez Hossain Emon has become the eighth player to record a T20I century in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Emon achieved the incredible milestone during Bangladesh's first match of a two-match T20I series against UAE on May 17 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

He joins an elite list that features some of the biggest names in the game, including Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler. He is also Bangladesh's second centurion in the format.

Here are his stats.