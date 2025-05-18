Parvez Hossain Emon becomes Bangladesh's second T20I centurion: His stats
What's the story
22-year-old Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Parvez Hossain Emon has become the eighth player to record a T20I century in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Emon achieved the incredible milestone during Bangladesh's first match of a two-match T20I series against UAE on May 17 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
He joins an elite list that features some of the biggest names in the game, including Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler. He is also Bangladesh's second centurion in the format.
Here are his stats.
Historic milestone
Century breaks nine-year drought
Emon has also written his name in history as the second Bangladeshi batter after Tamim Iqbal to score a century in men's T20Is.
This major feat ends a nine-year wait since Iqbal's last century in 2016.
The young cricketer now joins an elite list of players who have achieved this feat on UAE soil, further cementing his place in international cricket.
Victory
Emon stars in Bangladesh's win
Bangladesh had a steady start after electing to bat first.
Despite a mid-innings slump that had them at 140/5, Emon and Shamim Hossain rescued their team with a 33-run sixth-wicket partnership before Hossain was dismissed by Jawadullah.
Emon's impressive innings ended when he was bowled out by Jawadullah, adding significantly to Bangladesh's 191. He slammed a 54-ball 100 (5 fours and 9 sixes).
UAE were later bowled out for 164 in 20 overs.
Stats
A look at his T20I stats
Emon made his international debut in 2022 during a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.
He was also part of Bangladesh's squad at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Emon featured in the three-match T20I series in India last year, scoring 8, 16, and 0.
Overall, he has scored 188 runs from eight T20Is at an average of 23.50. His tally includes a strike-rate of 131.46.
Information
Over 1,300 runs in T20 cricket
Overall, Emon has raced to 1,313 runs from 56 T20s at an average of 24.31. His strike-rate reads 126.98. He has scored 456 of those runs in the Bangladesh Permier League. His T20 tally includes two tons and five half-centuries.