IPL 2025: LSG's Mayank Yadav ruled out with back injury
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the final stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a recurring back injury.
The unfortunate development has prompted LSG to recruit New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke as his replacement for ₹3 crore.
Mayank, who was retained by LSG ahead of the mega auction, played only two matches this season, against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Comeback challenges
Mayank's journey back to competitive cricket
Mayank's return to competitive cricket was his first since October 2024.
His remarkable speed and precision had earned him a special fast bowler's central contract last year.
However, he soon suffered a back injury that kept him away from the 2024-25 domestic season after his international debut.
He was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru during this time.
New signing
O'Rourke's debut in T20 franchise circuit
Meanwhile, O'Rourke will make his T20 franchise circuit debut with LSG.
The New Zealand pacer has taken five wickets in five T20Is for his country since his debut against Pakistan last year.
His international experience includes 10 Tests and 17 ODIs, besides his five T20I appearances.
The pacer is known to click over 150 KPH constantly. This makes him a suitable replacement for Mayank.
Team changes
Kyle Jamieson replaces Lockie Ferguson at PBKS
In other IPL news, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson has replaced compatriot Lockie Ferguson at Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the remainder of IPL 2025.
Ferguson had taken five wickets in four matches this season before injuring himself against Sunrisers Hyderabad in April.
After his injury, PBKS fast-bowling coach James Hopes announced Ferguson is "out indefinitely."
Jamieson joins PBKS after playing for RCB in 2021 and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025.
New signing
Kusal Mendis replaces Jos Buttler at Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans (GT) have also made a major change to their squad by signing Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler.
The England star will leave for national duties after the league stage.
Mendis has signed with GT for ₹75 lakh and is eligible to play in the playoffs.
These signings add another layer of excitement to the ongoing IPL season.