What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the final stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a recurring back injury.

The unfortunate development has prompted LSG to recruit New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke as his replacement for ₹3 crore.

Mayank, who was retained by LSG ahead of the mega auction, played only two matches this season, against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings (PBKS).