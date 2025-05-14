IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians ace Rohit Sharma returns to training
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume on May 17 after a week of surprises that briefly halted the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the league's resumption after a brief suspension due to various incidents, including Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket and Virat Kohli's announcement of his retirement from red-ball cricket.
As IPL gears up to resume, MI were back to their routine as Rohit Sharma was seen at the nets.
Training resumed
MI resume training ahead of crucial clash
As IPL 2025 season is set for resumption, teams have swiftly regrouped and returned to training.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were among the first to get back to their routine.
The franchise shared videos of players, including Rohit, back in action on Wednesday.
MI will take on Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on May 21 in a crucial match that could heavily affect their playoff chances.
MI are ready!
Ready to go again 👊— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 14, 2025
Ready to give it our all 💯
Ready to #PlayLikeMumbai 💪#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/3mG6txaBnw
Information
Rohit owns 300 runs in IPL 2025
In the IPL 2025 season, Rohit has scored 300 runs for MI from 11 matches at 30. He has smashed three fifties with the best of 76*. In addition to 28 fours, he has struck 17 sixes.
Playoff race
MI's current position and upcoming challenges
Currently, Mumbai Indians sit fourth on the points table with 14 points from 12 games.
They are just ahead of Delhi Capitals who have 13 points from 11 games.
The top of the table is closely contested with Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru leading with 16 points each, followed by Punjab Kings with 15.
With only a few matches left in the season, every game has become crucial for playoff qualification.
Retirement
Rohit called it quits from the longest format for India
Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket last Wednesday. Rohit bowed out from the longest format for India, announcing the same via social media.
The narrative around Rohit's retirement was set during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his batting form dipped. He managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in the 2024/25 BGT.
Under Rohit's captaincy, India suffered in their last two Test series. They were blown away by New Zealand at home in the three-match series. Thereafter, they struggled against the Aussies in their tour Down Under.
Sack
BCCI had decided to sack Rohit as captain
The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI senior selection committee had decided to sack Rohit as India's Test captain for the upcoming England tour, reported The Indian Express.
The report added that Rohit was due to travel to England as part of the squad as a specialist batter, but the selectors were repeatedly not ready to keep him as captain based on his recent red-ball form.