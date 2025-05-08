What's the story

In an IPL 2025 match that was later abandoned, Punjab Kings's Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya added a century-plus stand against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

PBKS were 122/1 in 10.1 overs before the match was called off amid rising border tenisions.

While Priyansh Arya slammed a blistering 70, Prabhsimran became the first player with four consecutive half-centuries for PBKS.

Here are the key stats.