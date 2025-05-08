IPL: Prabhsimran Singh slams fourth consecutive fifty; Priyansh Arya shines
In an IPL 2025 match that was later abandoned, Punjab Kings's Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya added a century-plus stand against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
PBKS were 122/1 in 10.1 overs before the match was called off amid rising border tenisions.
While Priyansh Arya slammed a blistering 70, Prabhsimran became the first player with four consecutive half-centuries for PBKS.
Here are the key stats.
Prabhsimran
Successive half-centuries from Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran hammered an unbeaten 50 off 28 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours. He majorly rotated the strike while Priyansh attacked.
The former slammed a half-century in his fourth successive IPL encounter. His previous scores in the tournament were 91, 54, and 83.
As per Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran now has the most consecutive fifty-plus scores for PBKS in the IPL.
The previous record was held by Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, David Miller, and Glenn Maxwell.
Priyansh
Priyansh slams his second IPL fifty
On the other hand, Priyansh went along with his usual business, attacking the bowlers in the Powerplay.
He did the bulk of scoring as PBKS raced to their 100 in the ninth over.
Priyansh had brought up his half-century in the seventh over, off just 25 balls. He eventually fell to T Natarajan for a 34-ball 70 (5 fours and 6 sixes).
This was the second half-century of his IPL career.
Information
Record stand for PBKS
Priyansh and Prabhsimran added 122 runs, now the joint-highest partnership (for any wicket) for PBKS against DC in the IPL, as per Cricbuzz. In 2021, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal also added 122 runs for PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Prabhsimran continues his dominance in the IPL. He has now raced to 1,243 runs from 46 matches at an average 27.62, all for PBKS.
His tally includes a ton and eight half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 154.98.
On the other hand, Priyansh now has 417 runs in his maiden IPL season, at an astronomical strike-rate of 194.85. He already has a ton.