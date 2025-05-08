IPL: BCCI to evacuate players from Dharamsala via special train
What's the story
Amid rising cross-border tensions, the BCCI decided to call off the IPL 2025 encounter between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
The match was abandoned after the stadium's floodlights were switched off.
A special train is being arranged to ensure players, staff, and broadcast crew are safely transported from Dharamsala, reported The Times of India.
The decision came after both spectators and players were asked to evacuate the stadium due to security concerns.
Official statement
BCCI vice-president emphasizes player safety
Confirming the decision, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stressed the board's focus on player safety.
"We are organizing a special train from close to Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely," he said.
"As of now, the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated."
He added, "we will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow."
Match
Why the match was halted
As per the official word, the PBKS-DC match was "abandoned due to a power outage caused by a significant technical failure in the area which caused one of the light towers to switch off. The BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees."
However, it followed the military action in Jammu, which is nearly 200km away from Dharamsala.