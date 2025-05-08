What's the story

Amid rising cross-border tensions, the BCCI decided to call off the IPL 2025 encounter between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The match was abandoned after the stadium's floodlights were switched off.

A special train is being arranged to ensure players, staff, and broadcast crew are safely transported from Dharamsala, reported The Times of India.

The decision came after both spectators and players were asked to evacuate the stadium due to security concerns.