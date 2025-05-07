What's the story

Despite rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) will go on as scheduled, a top source in the Indian cricket board said.

This comes after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 tourists.

The current IPL season has already witnessed 56 of the 74 matches get completed since it began on April 22.

Meanwhile, the final and 14 more matches will be played in the next three weeks.