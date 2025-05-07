IPL games to go ahead despite India-Pakistan tensions: Details here
What's the story
Despite rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) will go on as scheduled, a top source in the Indian cricket board said.
This comes after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 tourists.
The current IPL season has already witnessed 56 of the 74 matches get completed since it began on April 22.
Meanwhile, the final and 14 more matches will be played in the next three weeks.
Official response
BCCI monitors escalating tensions, prepared to act as needed
Amid rising tensions, India launched Operation Sindoor, a tri-service counter-offensive against nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.
"BCCI is monitoring the situation and depending on circumstances, a call will be taken," a senior BCCI official said as quoted by India Today.
Meanwhile, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said they will follow government guidelines and take necessary actions if required.
Monitoring situation
IPL Governing Council stays vigilant amid growing unrest
Dhumal further clarified that the IPL Governing Council is keeping a close watch on the situation.
He emphasized that while many speculative things are happening, they can't control these rumors.
But he assured if a decision needs to be made in the country's interest, then BCCI will stand by the government and nation.
This statement underscores the board's commitment to prioritizing national interests amid international tensions.
Player sentiment
Sunil Gavaskar confident IPL will continue despite rising tensions
Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, too, had faith in IPL's continuity.
He said he hasn't heard any overseas player or commentator express safety concerns about India.
"No, I don't think so... There is no need to worry... I don't think any overseas players are feeling insecure," said Gavaskar.
His comments mirror a wider sentiment of confidence among players about their safety and the tournament's continuity amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Impact
Dharamsala airport shutdown disrupts IPL travel plans for MI
Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions and Operation Sindoor, the closure of airports in Dharamsala, Amritsar, and Chandigarh due to increased security has disrupted the Mumbai Indians' travel plans for their IPL 2025 match on May 11.
While Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have already arrived for their May 8 fixture, MI's travel has been delayed.
The BCCI is working on alternative arrangements to ensure the match goes ahead as scheduled, as per a report in The Times of India.
PBKS-DC
PBKS-DC clash in Dharamsala is going ahead
PBKS, who are scheduled to play DC at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, are going ahead with preparations.
Both teams are scheduled to practise on Wednesday and play the match on Thursday unless there is an advisory from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the contrary.
"We've not had any information from the BCCI and IPL officials so far. We are going ahead as per the original schedule," Punjab Kings official told Cricbuzz.