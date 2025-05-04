PBKS dealt an early blow in the form of Priyansh Arya, after being invited to bat.

Prabhsimran held his end while Josh Inglis launched his counter-attack in the Powerplay.

He later forged a 78-run partnership with Iyer to power PBKS.

Nehal Wadhera, thereafter, joined Prabhsimran, who fell in the 19th over to Digvesh Rathi. His 91 (48) included 6 fours and 7 sixes.