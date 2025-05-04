IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh sets records with third successive fifty
What's the story
Punjab Kings's Prabhsimran Singh has played another whirlwind knock in the Indian Premier League.
Prabhsimran hammered a 48-ball 91 in Match 54 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
The star opener shared brief stands with Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, and Nehal Wadhera to get PBKS past 200.
His exploits helped the Kings reach 236/5 in 20 overs.
Knock
How Prabhsimran weaved his knock
PBKS dealt an early blow in the form of Priyansh Arya, after being invited to bat.
Prabhsimran held his end while Josh Inglis launched his counter-attack in the Powerplay.
He later forged a 78-run partnership with Iyer to power PBKS.
Nehal Wadhera, thereafter, joined Prabhsimran, who fell in the 19th over to Digvesh Rathi. His 91 (48) included 6 fours and 7 sixes.
Run
Successive fifty-plus scores for Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran continues his rich vein of form in IPL 2025.
He has now registered fifty-plus scores in three successive matches. He scored 83 and 54 against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
As per Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran now has the joint-most consecutive fifty-plus scores by a PBKS opener in the IPL, with KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.
Information
Most fifty-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25
According to Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran now has the most fifty-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25 in the IPL. With eight scores, he left star batter David Miller behind. The Proteas batter owns seven such scores.
Milestone
Prabhsimran misses this record
Prabhsimran could have become only the third player to record multiple centuries for PBKS in the IPL.
The 24-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2019, has played for only PBKS as of now.
He could have joined Rahul and Hashim Amla in terms of most tons for the franchise. The duo also has two tons each.