South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada has been suspended from the IPL 2025 season for a violation concerning the consumption of a prohibited substance.

His exit from the tournament on April 3, was first blamed by his team, Gujarat Titans, on a "significant personal matter."

As per ESPNcricinfo, however, it has now come to light that it was in relation to an adverse analytical finding during SA20 while he played for MI Cape Town.

