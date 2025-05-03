Kagiso Rabada suspended from IPL 2025 for this reason: Details
What's the story
South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada has been suspended from the IPL 2025 season for a violation concerning the consumption of a prohibited substance.
His exit from the tournament on April 3, was first blamed by his team, Gujarat Titans, on a "significant personal matter."
As per ESPNcricinfo, however, it has now come to light that it was in relation to an adverse analytical finding during SA20 while he played for MI Cape Town.
Here's more.
Official response
Rabada's statement on provisional suspension
In a public statement, Rabada confirmed his provisional suspension and expressed remorse for his actions.
"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down," he said. "I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted."
He added, "This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations."
The cricketer also thanked his agent, CSA, Gujarat Titans, SACA and legal team for their support during this challenging time.
Future plans
Rabada's commitment to return
Rabada said he was looking forward to returning to cricket.
"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing," he said.
He said this incident won't define him.
"Moving forward, this moment will not define me," he said. "I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."