What's the story

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has revealed that he has never spoken to Andrew McDonald, the head coach of the Australian national team.

However, despite the lack of communication, Bancroft is still determined to return to Australia's Test squad.

His last appearance in Tests was against England back in 2019.

Meanwhile, he was then dropped after four unsuccessful attempts at the start of that summer's Ashes series.

"I have never spoken to Andrew McDonald, stated Bancroft, speaking at BBC's Stumped podcast.