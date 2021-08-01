George Bailey named Australian men's team chairman of selectors

George Bailey replaces Hohns as Australia's chairman of selectors

George Bailey has been named the new chairman of the National Selection Panel following the retirement of Trevor Hohns. Bailey, who has captained the Australian side, takes the role ahead of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year. Hohns has stepped down after serving on the selection panel for 21 years across two periods (1991-2005 and 2016-2021). Here are further details.

Would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work: Bailey

"I would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain," Bailey said. "In what can be a challenging job Trevor has always been calm, consistent, and approachable. He has made my transition from player to a selector as smooth as possible."

Bailey represented Australia in 124 internationals

Bailey has represented Australia in 124 international games. He racked up 3,697 runs in these matches at an average of 36.97. The tally includes 3 hundreds and 25 half-centuries. He made an impact in the ODIs, having scored 3,044 runs from 90 ODIs at 40.58. Bailey also led Australia in two T20 World Cup campaigns (2012 and 2014).

A look at his captaincy record

Under Bailey, Australia won 30 out of 57 internationals (Lost: 23, Tied: 1, NR: 3). He has led Australia in 28 consecutive T20Is (February 1, 2012 to April 1, 2014). Notably, Aaron Finch holds the record for leading Australia in most consecutive T20Is (29).

Hohns served as chairman of selectors in two phases

Hohns, who made way for Bailey, first served as the chairman from 1995 to 2005. During the period, Australia won two back-to-back World Cups (1999 and 2003), and recorded 16 consecutive Test wins. He stepped down from his first stint in 2005 but returned in 2016. During his second spell, Hohns saw the dramatic fallout post the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

I have loved every minute of it: Hohns

"The game has been great to me and I have loved every minute of it, from the good times to the bad," Hohns said. "I have been extremely fortunate to be involved with some of the greatest Australian teams of all time and many of the best players to have played the game. The successes of the side over the years have been great."