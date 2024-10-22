Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith's return to Sheffield Shield was less than stellar, with low scores and a dismissal for a duck.

His recent form has been a concern, especially in the ICC World Test Championship where he's scored only 738 runs in 12 matches.

However, fans are hopeful for a comeback as Smith returns to his favored number four position, where he's previously scored 5,966 runs in 67 Tests, for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Smith scored three runs in the first innings (Image source: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith's Sheffield Shield return marred by low scores

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:59 am Oct 22, 202410:59 am

What's the story Steve Smith, the talismanic Australian batter, has made a disappointing return to the Sheffield Shield Cricket. Smith's performance was underwhelming as he could only manage single-digit runs for New South Wales against Victoria in Melbourne. In the first innings, Smith was dismissed after scoring just three runs off 29 balls. His dismissal came at the hands of wicketkeeper Sam Harper and pacer Fergus O'Neill.

Second dismissal

Smith's 2nd innings performance continues downward trend

Smith's performance didn't get any better in the second innings of the Sheffield Shield match. He was dismissed for a duck off four balls, falling prey to Scott Boland's pace bowling. This is a disappointing start for Smith on his road to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home. His recent form has been a concern for Australian cricket fans and followers of the sport worldwide.

Performance review

Smith's performance in ICC World Test Championship

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Smith has struggled with his form. He has scored only 738 runs in 12 matches and 24 innings. His average of 35.14 is way below his usual high standards. In this period, he has scored just one century and four half-centuries, with a top score of 110.

Position change

Smith's struggles as opener and return to number 4

After David Warner's retirement from international cricket, Smith took up the role of an opener. However, his stint in this position has been disappointing with only 171 runs from four Tests and eight innings, averaging 28.50. Despite all this, fans are hopeful for a turnaround as Smith returns to his favorite number four position against India in the upcoming series.

Career highlights

Smith's impressive record at number 4

Smith has enjoyed a stellar career batting at number four, having scored 5,966 runs in 111 innings in 67 Tests. He averages a staggering 61.50 at this position with 19 hundreds and 26 fifties to his name. His highest score from this position is a mammoth 239 runs. This record gives fans hope as they await the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 at Perth Stadium.