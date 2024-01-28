Summary

How did the AUS vs WI pan out?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. Though Australia also suffered a top-order collapse, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) powered them to 289/9d. WI's second innings ended at 193 as Australia had to chase 216. Shamar Joseph claimed seven wickets as Steve Smith (91*) remained stranded.

India lose Hyderabad Test

England were bowled out for 246, batting first. Ben Stokes's 70(88) fueled England's innings. India topped it by compiling 436. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slammed fifties. Joe Root took four wickets. England ruled in the second innings (420) as Ollie Pope made 196. Jasprit Bumrah scalped a four-fer. Hartley took a seven-fer as England won in the final over (Day 4).

Australia continue at the summit

Australia, who demolished Pakistan 3-0 in their previous Test assignment, continue to top the WTC 2023-25 points table. Having featured in 10 Test matches, Australia have won six and lost three while registering a solitary draw. They have raced to 66 points and a PCT of 55%.

India slipped down to the fifth place

India, who were placed second before the Hyderabad Test, are now fifth in the standings. They now own two wins, as many defeats, and a solitary draw in this cycle. While they have 26 points, their PTC reads 43.33%. India's previous Test assignment saw them earn a 1-1 draw against South Africa in the rainbow nation.

WI advance to the seventh place

WI, who were at eighth before the start of the Brisbane game, have advanced to the seventh place. They now have two defeats, a win, and a draw in this cycle (4 points). Their PTC has gone up to 33.33%. WI's win means Sri Lanka, who are at the ninth place, are now the only team without a win in this cycle (2 defeats).

England are eighth in the table

England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes, their only previous assignment in this cycle. However, they were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offenses in the series. With this win, England now have 21 points as their PTC is 29.16%. As WI moved up to the seventh place, the Brits are now eighth in the standings despite the win in Hyderabad.

NZ and Bangladesh tied on points

New Zealand and Bangladesh met in a two-match Test series last year which ended in a 1-1 draw. The series opened their account in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Both teams walked away with 12 points and a PCT of 50%. As India went down in the standings, NZ are third and Bangladesh are at fourth now.

Decoding Pakistan and South Africa's position

Pakistan are at the sixth place with 22 points and a 36.66% PCT. The tally includes two wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, South Africa have advanced to the second position with a PCT of 50%. They own 12 points. The two-Test series against India, which ended in a 1-1 draw, marked the start of their campaign in this cycle.

A look at the WTC points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.