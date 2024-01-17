Josh Hazlewood accomplishes 250 wickets in Test cricket: Stats

Josh Hazlewood became the 11th Australian to claim 250 Test wickets (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Josh Hazlewood has surpassed 250 wickets in Test cricket. The Australian speedster achieved the feat in the opening Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Hazlewood became the 11th Australian to complete 250 wickets in Test cricket. The pacer needed one wicket to achieve this milestone. He finished with 4/44 from 15 overs as the Aussies bowled the visitors out for 188.

Hazlewood completes 250 wickets in 67 Test matches

Playing his 65th Test match, Hazlewood has completed 250 wickets at an average of 25.71. He owns nine four-fers and 10 five wicket-hauls. Overall, among active Australian bowlers, Hazlewood is behind Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in terms of Test wickets tally. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus WI, Hazlewood has claimed 26 scalps, averaging 18.11 (ER: 2.32).

Hazlewood has surpassed 150 Test wickets at home

Hazlewood has also completed 150 Test wickets on Australian soil from 38 matches at 23.94. Six of his 10 five-wicket hauls have come on home soil in this format. His best Test figures of 6/70 came against New Zealand back in 2015 in Adelaide. Hazlewood is now the ninth bowler to scalp 150-plus Test wickets on Australian soil.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Besides his 152 Test scalps on home soil, Hazlweood has clocked decent numbers in away matches (home of opposition). In 29 away Test matches, the experienced campaigner has claimed 101 wickets at an average of 28.38. His career-best Test figures of 6/67 came against India back in 2017 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A solid performance in the opening match against WI

Hazlewood got to his 250th scalp when he picked up Alick Athanaze in the 24th over. Athanaze misjudged a length ball and was bowled out after failing to cover his off stump. Kavem Hodge was his next victim. Hodge went for an expansive drive and paid the price. Moments later, he dismissed half-centurion Kirk McKenzie before Justin Greaves perished as well.