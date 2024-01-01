David Warner announces ODI retirement ahead of farewell Test: Details

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has confirmed that he will retire from ODIs alongside Test matches following the conclusion of the ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan. The dashing batter, who was pivotal to Australia's triumph in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, has, however, kept open the possibility of playing the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Here are further details.

Warner pleased with WC win

"I'm definitely retiring from ODIs as well," Warner said on Monday. "That was something that I had said through the WC, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement." "I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up. If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available.

Sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs for Australia

Warner ends a prolific career as Australia's sixth-highest run getter in ODIs. He finishes with 6,932 runs from 161 matches at a brilliant average of 45.30. Furthermore, his strike rate reads 97.26. His tally of 22 tons in the format is only second to Ricky Ponting (29) among Aussie players. The southpaw also owns 33 fifties with 179 being his best score.

Australia's highest run-getter in the 2023 WC

Warner was Australia's highest run-getter in the 2023 WC with 535 runs from 11 games at 48.63. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties. He, hence, was pivotal to the team's triumph. The southpaw returned with 647 runs in the 2019 competition. He hence became the first Aussie batter to accomplish 500 or more runs in multiple WC editions.

2024 T20 WC to be Warner's final hurrah?

The New Year's Test against Pakistan in Sydney will be Warner's final Test assignment. The 37-year-old is all but likely to retire from all forms of international cricket following the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in June this year. He, however, seems keen to play franchise T20 cricket for quiet some more time. Warner is one short of completing 100 T20Is.