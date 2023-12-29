Avesh Khan joins India's squad for second South Africa Test

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Avesh Khan joins India's squad for second South Africa Test

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:05 pm Dec 29, 202302:05 pm

Avesh Khan has featured for India in ODIs and T20Is (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Speedster Avesh Khan has been added to the Indian squad for their upcoming second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The pacer will replace Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out from the tour due to injury. Avesh will surely increase India's pace bowling options as they aim to give a better account of themselves after a thumping defeat in Centurion. Here's more.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

India suffered a massive defeat against the Proteas in the first Test by an innings and 32 runs. They were second best in all departments Prasidh Krishna, who made his Test debut was wayward with his line while Shardul Thakur also struggled for consistency. They gave away easy runs and eased the pressure so India may turn to Avesh in the next match.

3/5

Avesh did well in the ODI series against South Africa

Avesh was brilliant in the ODI series as he finished with six scalps from three matches guiding India to a 2-1 win over the Proteas. He was sensational in the first ODI when he returned with 4/27 from his eight overs and made the new ball talk. Avesh also took a five-wicket haul in India A's four-day game in Benoni.

4/5

A look at his First-Class numbers

The Madhya Pradesh bowler hasn't made his Test debut for India. Before this India A game, he had scalped 149 wickets from 38 First-Class matches with an average of 22.65, with seven five-wicket hauls. The lanky speedster was MP's highest wicket-taker in the last Ranji Trophy campaign with 38 wickets from eight games. He has played eight ODIs and 19 T20Is for India.

5/5

A look at the summary of the Centurion Test

Batting first, India lost quick wickets before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stitched a partnership. Ultimately, it was KL Rahul, who hammered a ton and India reached 245. Kagiso Rabada grabbed a five-wicket haul. ﻿Dean Elgar came up with a career-best 185 while David Bedingham and Marco Jansen slammed fifties, helping SA post 408. In the second innings, India were bundled out for 131.