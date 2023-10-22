India claim first win over NZ since 2003 (ICC tournaments)

India claim first win over NZ since 2003 (ICC tournaments)

By Parth Dhall 11:18 pm Oct 22, 2023

India won the match by four wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India avenged their loss from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final after beating New Zealand in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue chased 274, with Virat Kohli slamming a fine 95(104). Although India lost six wickets, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 39(44). Earlier, Mohammed Shami shone on his ODI comeback, taking a fifer. NZ's Daryl Mitchell slammed a fine ton.

A look at the match summary

The Indian seamers made merry in the first Powerplay for India after they elected to field. While Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell took NZ from 19/2 to 178/2, they collapsed thereafter. Shami struck consistently as India restricted the Kiwis to 273/10. India lost wickets at regular intervals after a 71-run opening stand between Rohit and Gill. However, Kohli and Jadeja took them to victory.

Kohli slams his 69th ODI half-century

Kohli arrived after India lost Rohit Sharma, who shared a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. Kohli built the knock in his own fashion. He constantly rotated the stroke and carved out occasional boundaries. Kohli now has 69 half-centuries in ODI cricket. He smashed 95 off 104 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and a couple of sixes.

Shami takes a fifer on WC return

Shami struck on his very first ball of the ongoing World Cup. He got rid of New Zealand opener Will Young. Shami then dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, both of whom recorded 50+ scores. In his final spell, the Indian pacer dismissed Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry on consecutive balls. Shami conceded 54 runs in 10 overs.

Only Indian with multiple WC fifers

Shami is now the only Indian with multiple five-wicket haul in ODI World Cups. His only other fifer came against England in the 2019 edition (5/69). Ashish Nehra, Venkatesh Prasad, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Kapil Dev own a solitary fifer for India in the tournament. Overall, Australia's Mitchell Starc is the only other bowler with more than two WC fifers.

Third ODI fifer for Shami

Shami has become only the third Indian to have smacked more than two fifers in ODIs. It was his third fifer in the format. Shami shares the top spot with Harbhajan Singh and Srinath.

A historic win for India

India have defeated New Zealand for the first time in ICC tournaments since 2003. Their last win over the Black Caps came during the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa. In 2019, NZ knocked India out in the semi-final.

Second-most WC wickets for India

Shami has overtaken legend Anil Kumble in terms of World Cup wickets for India. The latter took 31 wickets from 18 World Cup matches at an average of 22.83. Shami took his 32nd wicket to own this record. Zaheer Khan and Srinath have the joint-most wickets for India in the World Cup, with 44 scalps each.

Fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

Gill smashed a 31-ball 26 in the run-chase. He added 71 runs along with skipper Rohit. In the process, he became the fastest to 2,000 ODI runs (38 innings). The 24-year-old has displaced South African batting legend Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to get the mark. Shikhar Dhawan trails Gill among Indians on this list. He took 48 innings.

Mitchell smashes his maiden WC ton

Mitchell came to the middle after NZ lost their second wicket in the form of Will Young in the ninth over (19/2). The former paired up with top-order batter Ravindra and took the Black Caps past 100. Both Mitchell and Ravindra attacked India's spinners in the middle overs. Mitchell completed his fifth ODI century (130 off 127 balls - 9 fours and 5 sixes).

Ravindra slams his third ODI fifty

New Zealand lost opener Devon Conway in the fourth over. This exposed Ravindra in the middle. The latter continued with his free-flowing style of batting. He also rotated the strike and let Mitchell attack from the other end. Ravindra smashed 75 off 87 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a six. It was Rachin's third half-century in ODIs.

A record-breaking partnership for NZ

Mitchell and Ravindra added 159 runs for the fourth wicket after NZ were reduced to 19/2. As per Cricbuzz, this is now the highest partnership for any wicket in India vs New Zealand World Cup contests. According to statistician Bharath Seervi, Ravindra and Mitchell shared the sixth partnership of 150+ runs against India in ODI World Cups.