World Cup: Shreyas Iyer accomplishes 1,000 runs in home ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:07 pm Oct 22, 202308:07 pm

Shreyas Iyer is closing in on 2,000 ODI runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has accomplished 1,000 runs in home ODIs. He got to the feat against New Zealand in Match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. The right-handed batter entered the game, requiring 29 runs to get the milestone. He was however dismissed for 33. India are chasing 274 versus New Zealand.

1,000 ODI runs in India

Iyer took 25 games to complete 1,000 ODI runs in Asia. He now has 1,004 runs at 50.20. The tally includes two tons and seven fifties with 113* being his best score. He has been dismissed just once on a duck in home ODIs. The 28-year-old would be raring to enhance his numbers even further.

His numbers in away and neutral ODIs

Iyer has also fared well away from home. In 25 away (home of opposition) ODIs, the batter has clobbered 913 runs at 43.47. The tally includes eight fifties and a solitary ton, which came in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the batter has 14 runs in a solitary neutral ODI innings. He has certainly been a solid number four for the Men in Blue in ODIs.

2,000 ODI runs loading for Iyer

Iyer made his ODI debut in December 2017 during the Sri Lanka series at home. He has been sensational in the 50-over format, having scored 1,931 runs in 52 games at an average of 45.97. While he strikes at 97-plus in the format, his tally includes three centuries and 15 half-centuries. Iyer averages an astonishing 47-plus in Asia.