India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer returns for 2nd Test

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 14, 2023, 08:11 pm 3 min read

Iyer has recovered from his back injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is set to join Team India's squad ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia, starting February 17 in Delhi. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the series opener due to a back injury that ruled him out of the New Zealand ODIs. The BCCI, on Tuesday, updated that Iyer has completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Why does this story matter?

India missed the services of Iyer in the 1st Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut in the absence of Iyer.

SKY, who continues to shine with his T20I exploits, scored only eight in the solitary innings in Nagpur.

Iyer, having recovered from his back injury, is expected to return to the Playing XI in Delhi.

Iyer gets clearance

Iyer had to opt out of the concluded three-match home ODI series against New Zealand due to his lower-back issues. As the middle-order batter struggled despite taking injections, the NCA had advised him to take at least two weeks' rest. His availability for the 2nd Test against Australia was subject to his fitness. The NCA has finally given him clearance to play.

India's squad for 2nd Test

India's squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Suryakumar Yadav.

A look at Iyer's Test career

Iyer's Test career is off to a phenomenal start. He slammed a record-breaking Test ton on his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He had become the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut. In seven Tests, Iyer has slammed 624 runs at an incredible average of 56.73. The tally includes five fifties besides a ton.

Iyer owns this record

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Iyer is the first Indian to reach double figures in each of his first 10 Test innings. He is yet to be dismissed in single figures. His scores: 29*, 87, 86, 19, 15, 67, 92, 27, 14, 18, 65, and 105.

India lead 1-0 after winning in Nagpur

Opting to bat in Nagpur, Australia folded for 177/10. Marnus Labuschagne (49) fared decently, with Steven Smith, Carey, and Peter Handscomb also chipping in. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning fifer (5/47). The hosts then clobbered 400, taking a 223-run lead. Rohit Sharma top scored, while Axar Patel and Jadeja played vital knocks. R Ashwin-Jadeja then annihilated Australia (91/10) to snatch an easy win.