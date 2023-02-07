Sports

India vs Australia: Who is off-spinner Todd Murphy?

Written by V Shashank Feb 07, 2023, 07:27 pm 3 min read

Todd Murphy has picked 29 wickets in seven First-Class matches (Source: Twitter/@VicStateCricket)

Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy could make his Test debut against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on February 10. The 22-year-old is in line to feature alongside Nathan Lyon in the series opener in Nagpur. Murphy, who plays for Victoria in domestic cricket, has featured in 14 List A and seven First-Class matches to date. We look at his domestic numbers.

Why does this story matter?

It has been a rapid rise for Murphy in his cricketing career.

As per Fox Sports, the Victoria-born would become the 465th man to wear his Baggy Green.

He joins Lyon, Ashton agar, and Mitchell Swepson on the India tour.

He would be raring to make his presence felt against a side with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ranks.

A look at his FC numbers

Murphy made his FC debut against South Australia in 2021. He has since pocketed 29 wickets in seven matches. He averages 25.20, with the best figure of 4/42. He has taken three four-wicket hauls to date. Murphy has played 14 List A and 10 T20 matches. He has pocketed 12 and nine wickets, averaging 49.25 and 20.33, respectively.

Murphy has been a class act in First-Class cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Murphy averages 26.70 against right-handed batters in First-Class cricket since 2019-20. He is highly effective against left-handed batters, averaging 23.70. Lyon's average reads 33.90 and 25.30 in this regard. Murphy beats slow left-arm orthodox Agar (75.90 and 51) and leg-spinner Swepson (50 and 24). Murphy could trump the Indian XI, who will have a majority of right-handers in their line-up.

Will Australia break a 35-year-long tradition?

As per Fox Sports, Australia haven't played two specialist off-spinners in a Test match in 35 years. Tim May and Peter Taylor were the last pairings during the 1988 Pakistan tour. Interestingly, Lyon has never played alongside another specialist off-spinner in Test cricket. With pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood out of the first Test, Murphy's selection would be down to the conditions.

Murphy shone at the U-19 level

Murphy played in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup for Australia. He picked four wickets in five matches, averaging 30.25. He maintained an economy rate of 3.66. His best figures read 2/40.

Murphy trained at the MRF academy

Murphy also toured with Australia A to Sri Lanka last year. He was one of the handpicked Australian players who traveled to Chennai to train at the MRF academy. Notably, two of Murphy's seven FC matches have been for Australia A. He dazzled while playing for Prime Minister's XI against West Indies in November. He bagged figures worth 3/27 in the first innings.

Murphy has been quite economical in BBL

Murphy plays for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He made his debut in the 2021-22 edition. He has pocketed nine wickets in 10 matches so far while averaging 20.33. He has bowled at an economy of 5.90. He bagged career-best figures of 3/35 against Adelaide Strikers in the 2022-23 edition, helping Sixers seal a 59-run win.

Australia eye a series win in India

Australia last defeated India in a Test series back in 2014-15 at home. Since then, the two powerhouses have crossed swords in the three-Test series, with India recording a 2-1 win on all occasions. The Aussies last toured India for a Test series in 2017.