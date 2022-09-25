Sports

Australia's Cameron Green slams fastest T20I fifty against India

Australia's Cameron Green annihilated the Indian attack

Australia's Cameron Green annihilated the Indian attack in the third T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. Green, who belted a quickfire 61 in the first T20I, emulated a similar show in the decider. The hard-hitting all-rounder smashed a 21-ball 52 laced with seven fours and three sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now holds the record for the fastest fifty against India in T20Is. Here's more.

Green reached the 50-run mark in his 19th delivery. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now holds the record for the fastest fifty by a batter against India in T20Is, bettering Johnson Charles' tally (20) attained in 2016. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (21), Heinrich Klaasen and Kusal Mendis (22 each) follow suit.

Green plundered 52 runs in the powerplay and guided Australia to 62/2 in his stay in 4.6 overs. It's the most runs by a batter in PP overs against India in T20Is. He has surpassed Charles' 51 in Lauderhill in 2016.

Green plundered 12 runs in the first over. He smashed spinner Axar Patel for a couple of boundaries before snatching 16 runs off T20 specialist Jasprit Bumrah. He clubbed Axar for three back-to-back fours and later ran a single to reach a 19-ball fifty. Bhuvneshwar Kumar eventually trumped the former on a fuller delivery outside off, getting him caught at backward point.

Green marked his T20I debut against Pakistan in March 2022. He was dismissed cheaply (2), however, the fearless batter put the world to notice in the India series, replacing David Warner at the opening spot. Overall, he has managed 120 runs in four T20Is, averaging 30.00 and striking at a monstrous rate of 193.54. He has hammered 16 fours and seven sixes (50s: 2).