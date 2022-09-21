Sports

Stats of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2022: Powerplay vs death overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the most T20 wickets in Powerplay this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Australia beat India in the first of the three T20I series in Mohali. The Men in Yellow successfully chased 209, with Matthew Wade getting them home. India conceded as many as 63 runs in the death overs. Pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again failed to deliver in the 19th over. Here, we decode his T20 stats in the powerplay and death overs (2022).

Context Why does this story matter?

Known for his ability to swing the ball, Bhuvneshwar has been India's go-to pacer in international cricket.

Although successive injuries plagued his Test career, he remained effective in the shorter formats.

Bhuvi has been pivotal for India in T20I cricket this year.

He was the only bowler with over 10 wickets in Asia Cup 2022.

However, he has been expensive at the death lately.

Powerplay Most T20 wickets in Powerplay (2022)

As stated, Bhuvneshwar was on the money throughout the Asia Cup. He was extremely resourceful in the first six overs. He unsettled the Pakistani batters during the group stage fixture. Bhuvi now has the most T20 wickets in this phase in 2022 (20). He averages 21 and has bowled a total of 258 dot balls in the Powerplay this year (T20s).

Information Best economy rate in Powerplay

Bhuvneshwar has an economy rate of 5.67 in the Powerplay overs in T20s this year. He has the best rate among the top five wicket-takers in this phase (2022). Avesh Khan, who follows Bhuvi, has an economy rate of 6.89 (Powerplays in 2022).

Do you know? Bhuvi leads the show in T20Is as well

Bhuvi also leads the wickets tally in the Powerplay in men's T20Is this year. He has 17 wickets in this phase at an incredible average of 15.64. Avesh and OC McCoy are next on the list with eight wickets each.

Death What about his death bowling stats

Despite drawing criticism of late, Bhuvneshwar has been India's best bowler in death overs in 2022. He has 19 T20 wickets in this phase at 17.15. His economy rate here rises to 9.54. As far as T20Is are concerned, Bhuvi has conceded 161 runs off 90 balls in death overs. He still is India's joint-highest wicket-taker at the death with Arshdeep Singh (10).

Struggle His struggle in the 19th over

Bhuvi has been under the scanner for his bowling at the death lately. He had been entrusted with the task of bowling the 19th over at the Asia Cup. However, Bhuvi leaked way too many runs in crucial run-chases against Pakistan (conceded 19 runs) and Sri Lanka (conceded 14 runs). In the first T20I against Australia, he gave away 16 runs in the 19th.

Career A look at his career stats

Bhuvneshwar is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket along with Yuzvendra Chahal. He owns 84 wickets from 78 T20Is at an average of 22.35. Besides, he is the leading wicket-taker in the format in 2022 among pacers (31 at 16.87). At the Asia Cup, Bhuvi became the first-ever bowler to take four or more wickets against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.