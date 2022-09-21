Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward wants to play Euro 2024

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 21, 2022, 05:00 pm 1 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play Euro 2024 (Photo credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo is in no mood to hang his boots anytime soon. Speaking to AFP, Ronaldo stated his journey is not over yet and he wants to play the Euros. Ronaldo, who is 37 years old, is still very motivated and wants to remain ambitious. The Portugal forward will be seen at this year's Qatar World Cup. Here are further details.

Words My journey is not over yet, says CR7

"My journey is not over yet, you're going to have to put up with 'Cris' for a while longer," said Ronaldo on Tuesday as per AFP. "I want to be part of the World Cup and the Euros ... I feel very motivated. My ambition is great," the 37-year-old added.

Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in men's international football. He has scored 117 goals in 189 appearances for Portugal. In September 2021, Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei to become the highest scorer in men's international football. He had scored a brace against Republic of Ireland, helping Portugal win 2-1 in a crucial World Cup qualifying match.