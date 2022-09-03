Sports

Premier League: Major records scripted in 2022 summer transfer window

The 2022 summer transfer window got over on September 1 and the Premier League stayed a cut above the rest when it came to spending money on players. This window saw Premier League clubs spend a record £1.9bn, surpassing the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017 as per estimates from Deloitte's sports business group. Here we present the major records scripted.

Chelsea Chelsea smash a Premier League record

Chelsea spent the most in one transfer window which is more than any other club in Premier League history. As per Sky Sports, the Blues spent almost £278.4m on signings this summer. Chelsea were the only club which exceeded £250m. They got Raheem Sterling for £47.5m. Chelsea also got Wesley Fofana for an initial £70m, with a further £5m possible in add-ons.

Clubs Other clubs who went big on transfers

Manchester United spent heavily on Casemiro, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez. They took their overall spending to over £220m. Notably, Manchester United smashed their own summer spending record. The likes of West Ham, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest followd suit, spending over £155m each. Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Arsenal also spent over £120m on signings.

Sum credited Clubs who received serious amount of money

Man City topped the table for incoming cash from player sales. As per Sky Sports, City received in excess of £170m by selling several players. Brighton and Leeds United also received money in excess of £100m. Brighton sold Marc Cucurella for £60m and Leeds parted ways with Raphinha in a deal worth up to £55m. Leicester got £70m-plus for Fofana.

Do you know? What about net spend?

In terms of net spend, Chelsea (£228.4m) reigned supreme and were ahead of Erik ten Hag's Man United (£202.4m). West Ham United and Nottingham Forest were the two other clubs to have a net spend of £150m-plus.

Fees Players who smashed club record fees

Antony (£86m) became the fourth-most expensive signing in Premier League history and the second-most for United after Paul Pogba. Darwin Nunez became the most expensive signing for Liverpool in a deal worth (£85m). Fofana became the most expensive defender in Chelsea's history after his £75m move. Alexander Isak, who joined Newcastle United, became the club's most expensive signing in a deal rising to £63m.

Forest Nottingham Forest smash a new record

Newly promoted side Nottingham Forest signed a total of 21 players in the transfer window, smashing a new record. This is now the most number of signings done by any club in a single transfer window. According to Transfermarkt. previous English record for the most signings in one transfer window was scripted by Crystal Palace with 17 signings in the summer of 2013.

Findings Some of Deloitte's other key findings

The 2022 summer transfer window saw Premier League clubs' net transfer spend surpassing £1bn for the first time ever. In total, Premier League clubs signed 169 players, compared to 148 in summer 2021 and 132 in summer 2020 respectively. Also, the proportion of fees to sign players increased to 66% in summer 2022 from 45% in summer 2021.