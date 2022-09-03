Sports

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, Super Four: Preview

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, Super Four: Preview

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 03, 2022, 03:59 pm 4 min read

Rohit Sharma needs some runs under his belt (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India face old-foe Pakistan in Sunday's Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue handed them a five-wicket defeat in the Group stage. India will have to deliver a solid show in a bid to stay unbeaten in the tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan would look to build on the emphatic 155-run win over Hong Kong. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the affair. The wicket has offered plenty of assistance to both batters and bowlers so far. A score around 155-165 could be very well anticipated. Chasing sides have won 17 of 27 T20Is played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

IND vs PAK India beat Pakistan in the group stage

Indian pacers kept Pakistan on the backfoot after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field. Bhuvneshwar drew first blood for India in the third over, getting rid of the in-form Babar. Pakistan crawled their way to 147 (19.5). India lost KL Rahul quite early before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added 50 runs. After their departure, Jadeja (35) and Pandya (33*) drove India to victory.

Information Here's the head-to-head record in T20Is

India have a win-loss record of 9-5 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). The Men in Blue are unbeaten against them in the last four matches. In T20Is, India own an 8-2 lead over the Men in Green.

India India aim to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2022

India are the favorite for this encounter. However, the top-order trio needs to deliver as a whole. Virat Kohli will be hoping to bash yet another match-winning total. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul need to fire all cylinders. Suryakumar Yadav's rip-roaring form makes him a must-see campaigner. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains a threat in the powerplay, while Arshdeep Singh holds impetus in the death-overs.

Information Jadeja ruled out; Axar joins Team India

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for the entirety of the Asia Cup. He suffered a right knee injury, and as a result, Axar Patel, who was India's stand-by player for the tourney, has replaced him in the mix.

Pakistan Babar's form a sign of concern for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan has been the bulk scorer for Pakistan in the tourney, having slammed 43 and 78*. Fakhar Zaman returned to scoring ways with a crisp 53 in the last game. It's high time Babar Azam delivers the goods. His sluggish approach isn't helping either. Pacer Naseem Shah has been a class act. Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hold important roles.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

India (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan (probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Suryakumar Yadav has hammered 758 T20I runs while striking at 177.51 (100s: 1, 50s: 6). Mohammad Rizwan has accumulated 965 T20 runs in 2022, averaging 60.31. Babar Azam has slammed 2,705 T20I runs, averaging 44.34 (100s: 1, 50s: 26). Versus Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed nine scalps at 14.11. Fakhar Zaman has belted 654 runs in T20s in 2022 (SR 148.29).

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Arshdeep Singh, Naseem Shah. Fantasy XI (option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), KL Rahul, Fakhar Zaman (vc), Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Naseem Shah.