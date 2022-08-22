Sports

ZIM vs IND, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 22, 2022, 12:17 pm 2 min read

India lead the series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A dominant Team India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI. Indian bowlers have been a class apart in both one-dayers, thereby guiding the visitors to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Zimbabwe will be hoping to punch above their weight in the dead-rubber. Indian skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bat.

Teams A look at the two teams

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan. Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicket-keeper), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the final one-dayer. Chasing sides have won 86 of 167 ODIs played here. The wicket has enough for both batters and bowlers. If India bats first, one could expect them to score around 280-300. The match can be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (12:45 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India boast a 53-10 win-loss record. As many as two games have resulted in a tie. Notably, the Men in Blue have won their last 14 ODIs versus Zimbabwe. Their last defeat was during the Triangular series featuring Sri Lanka in 2010. Also, India last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, winning both ODIs (3-0) and T20Is (2-1).

Performers ZIM vs IND: Who are the key performers (ODIs)?

Shubman Gill has amassed 369 runs at 61.50. He has three fifties in eight outings. Prasidh Krishna has snared 25 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 23.92. He claimed a three-fer in the first ODI. Shikhar Dhawan has belted 502 runs in ODIs played this year. He has struck five fifties. Sikandar Raza has hammered 500 runs in last 11 matches. The right-hander averages 55.55.