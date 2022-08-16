Sports

Pakistan beat the Netherlands in first ODI: Key stats

Fakhar chipped in with a 109-run effort (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

The Pakistan cricket team beat the Netherlands in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, Pakistan rode on a sensational 109 by Fakhar Zaman to post 314/6 in 50 overs. Babar Azam also chipped with a sublime 74. In response, the hosts failed to get past Pakistan's score (298/8). Here are the key stats notched.

Match How did the match pan out?

Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq early on before Fakhar and Babar added 168 runs for the second wicket. The Dutch fought back to reduced Pakistan at 212/4. However, Khushdil Shah (21), Shadab Khan (48*), and Agha Salman (27*) helped Pakistan get to 314. In response, Netherlands lost wickets at crucial moments of the game to surrender the tie. Opener Vikramjit Singh did well.

Feats 7th ODI century and 2,500 runs for Fakhar

Fakhar smashed 109 off as many balls, hammering 12 fours and a solitary six. He had a golden opportunity to go all out, however, an untimely run-out ended his innings. Fakhar has surpassed the 2,500-run mark in ODIs. He has amassed 2,599 runs at 46.41. The southpaw went past Zaheer Abbas in terms of runs (2,572). He now has seven tons and 14 fifties.

Babar 4,500 ODI runs for Babar

Babar Azam continued his fine form as he notched a 74-run knock, having faced 85 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and a six. This was Babar's 20th fifty in ODI cricket. He has also gotten past the 4,500-run mark. He has raced to 4,516 runs at 59.42. He is the 15th Pakistani batter to slam 4,500-plus runs.

Batting Shadab and Salman finish well for Pakistan

Shadab Khan scored a vital 48* for the visitors. The all-rounder hammered four fours and two sixes, striking the ball at 171.43. Shadab has raced to 596 runs in ODIs at 28.38. Making his debut in ODIs, Salman scored a valuable 27* from 16 balls. These two shared an unbeaten 48-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Bowling Key numbers for the Dutch bowlers

Logan van Beek claimed two wickets, giving away 89 runs from his 10 overs. This is now the sixth-costliest spell by a Dutch bowler in ODIs as per ESPNcricinfo. 22-year-old Bas de Leede notched figures worth 2/42 from his 10 overs. This is now his best bowling spell in ODI cricket. Vivian Kingma (1/61) has 14 ODI scalps under his belt.

Cooper Tom Cooper becomes Netherlands' second-highest run-scorer

Tom Cooper added a valiant 97-run stand alongside Vikramjit for the fourth wicket. Cooper went on to score 65 runs, hitting six fours and two sixes. He has raced to 1,114 runs for the Dutch at 46.41. This was his 9th ODI fifty. Cooper is the second-highest scorer for Netherlands, going past Bastiaan Zuiderent (1,097) and Eric Stefan Szwarczynski (1,102).

Information Vikramjit shines for the Dutch side

Opener Vikramjit scored a solid 65 for thye Dutch side. In 10 ODIs, he has raced to 316 runs at 31.60. This was his second ODI fifty and his highest score as well. He hit five fours against Pakistan.