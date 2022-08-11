Sports

ENG vs SA, Test series: Preview, stats, and records

Written by V Shashank Aug 11, 2022, 01:57 pm 3 min read

James Anderson has snapped up 93 Test wickets versus South Africa (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The action now shifts to red-ball cricket as England hosts South Africa for a three-match series, starting August 17. England have been a force to reckon with over the last few months. The captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will look to extend the momentum. Meanwhile, South Africa have the tools to upset the Englishmen. Here is the statistical preview.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

England have a 64-34 win-loss record versus South Africa in the longest format (Draws: 55). The Englishmen bested SA (3-1) in the tour of 2020. They had also won the 2017 series played at home by a 3-1 margin.

Standings SA, England's position in ICC WTC Standings

SA (71.43) are placed atop the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. The Proteas have played three Test series and sealed five wins from seven matches (Lost: 2). England are seated seventh in the WTC standings. The Three Lions improved their PCT from 28.89 to 33.33 post the Edgbaston Test versus India. They have mustered five wins, seven losses, and four draws.

Runs Kallis tops the batting charts in England-SA Test duels

Jacques Kallis has the most runs in England and South Africa's encounters since the latter's reintroduction to the sport in 1992. He has smacked 2,141 runs at 44.60 (100s: 8). Graeme Smith (2,051) follows suit in this regard. Alec Stewart tops the scoring charts for England (1,450). Among current batters, Joe Root has stacked up 1,164 runs at 52.90. Ben Stokes (1,028) trials Root.

Wickets Who is the leading wicket-taker in ENG-SA match-ups?

English seamer James Anderson has snared 93 wickets at 31.52. SA legend Shaun Pollack is next in line, having picked 91 scalps while averaging 23.73. Speedster Allan Donald feasted 86 wickets in 17 Tests that he faced the Englishmen. He also managed 33 wickets on the 1998 tour of England. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad has affected 75 dismissals, averaging 30.12.

Elgar Elgar seeks this notable feat

Dean Elgar has whacked 4,864 Test runs at 39.54. He is 136 short of attaining 5,000 runs in the format. The southpaw will become only the eighth South African batter to attain the feat. Kallis (13,206), Hashim Amla (9,282), Smith (9,253), AB de Villiers (8,765), Gary Kirsten (7,289), Herschelle Gibbs (6,167), and Mark Boucher (5,498) breached the tally before Elgar.

Feats Other feats that can be accomplished

Stokes has belted 5,280 runs at 36.16. He can surpass the tallies of Michael Slater (5,312), Ian Chappell (5,345), and Jack Hobbs (5,410). SA opener Aiden Markram has aggregated 1,973 runs at 35.23. He can breach the 2,000-run mark. Kagiso Rabada has claimed 243 Test scalps at 22.41. He can leapfrog the likes of Yasir Shah (244), Neil Wagner (246), and Matthew Hoggard (249).

Records English cricketers can script these records

Jonny Bairstow has slammed 934 runs at Lord's. The right-hander is 66 short of notching 1,000 runs at the iconic venue. Broad (99) can breach the 100-wicket mark at Lord's. He will become only the second bowler besides Anderson (116). Root has smashed 781 runs at Old Trafford. He can trump Denis Compton's tally (818) and become the venue's leading run-getter in whites.