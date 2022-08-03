Sports

India beat West Indies in 3rd T20I, take 2-1 lead

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 03, 2022, 01:02 am 2 min read

India beat WI in the 3rd T20I (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team beat West Indies in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Batting first, the Windies managed a challenging 164/5 in 20 overs. Kyle Mayers scored a superb 73. In response, India saw Rohit Sharma retire hurt before the team got the job done. Suryakumar Yadav was sensational for the visitors. Here are further details.

3rd T20I How did the match pan out?

WI were off to a positive start as the openers added 57 runs. Thereafter, another 50-run effort was on offer. After Mayers' dismissal, Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer made useful contributions. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two wickets. Hardik Pandya was instrumental as well. In response, Rohit (11) retired hurt before Suryakumar took on the WI bowlers. India set the platform to gain momentum.

WI Key numbers for the WI batters

Kyle Mayers has breached the 300-run mark (310) at 28.18. This was his second T20I fifty. Mayers hit 8 fours and four sixes in an entertaining knock. Hetmyer scored a 12-ball 20 for WI. He has gotten past 700 T20I runs (706) at 20.76. Powell (23) has 727 T20I runs for WI at 25.06. He has surpassed Johnson Charles' tally (725 runs).

Bowling Bhuvi climbs up the ladder; 50 T20I wickets for Pandya

Indian senior pacer Bhuvi claimed figures worth 2/35 from his four overs. The right-arm pacer has raced to 73 wickets, equaling Shadab Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane. Hardik Pandya (1/19) has raced to 50 T20I scalps at 27.42. He has become the sixth Indian bowler to take 50-plus scalps. Arshdeep Singh (1/33) has six T20I scalps under his belt.

Do you know? Rohit retires hurt for Team india

Rohit retired hurt in the second over. He smacked a six and a four before leaving the field after the fourth delivery. He was seen holding his back. The BCCI confirmed that Rohit has suffered a back spasm.

Surya Suryakumar dazzles for India

Suryakumar Yadav showed his intent from the very first over, dispatching Obed McCoy for two fours. He maintained the intensity and dispatched the loose balls for boundaries. He brought up his fifty with a six. SKY has gone past 600 runs in T20Is. He brought up his fifth T20I fifty, having scored 76 from 44 balls. He smashed eight fours and four sixes.

