Australia, SA to tour India for white-ball series: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 22, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

The white-ball matches will be held between September 20 and October 11

India are set to host Australia and South Africa for white-ball matches between September 20 and October 11. The T20I legs will act as a lead-up to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16. While Australia will tour India for three T20Is, the Proteas would be engaged in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Schedule A look at the schedule

As far as the itinerary is concerned, Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will host the three T20Is against Australia on September 20, 23, and 25. The three T20Is against South Africa will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore on September 28, October 1, and 3. Meanwhile, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi will host the three ODIs against SA (October 6, 9, and 11).

Stats A look at the notable numbers

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under, winning the first two games. Interestingly, India are yet to win a T20I series against Australia at home. Australia won one in 2019 (2-0), while the 2017 series was drawn. Similarly, India haven't won a T20I series against South Africa at home.

Players India expected to field second-string side for SA ODIs

The first-choice players will likely leave for the T20 World Cup in Australia after the conclusion of the South Africa T20I series. India are expected to field a second-string side in the ODI series against South Africa. Earlier this year, a young Team India featured in the Ireland T20I series while the senior members toured England for the one-off Test.

Schedule Here is Team India's schedule

At present, the Indian cricket team is in the West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is (July 22 to August 7). They Men in Blue would then travel to Zimbabwe for three ODIs between August 18 and August 22. Meanwhile, the Asia Cup will likely take place between August 27 and September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Information Asia Cup: Sri Lanka were the original hosts

The upcoming Asia Cup edition was originally supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka, which is suffering from financial crisis at the moment. On Thursday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed that the tournament involving the Asian sides has been shifted to the UAE.