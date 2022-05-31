Sports

India vs SA, T20Is: Hosts to assemble on June 5

May 31, 2022

The Indian T20I side will assemble in New Delhi (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After the conclusion of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the Indian players to assemble in New Delhi by June 5. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital will host the first of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa on June 9. Here are further details.

Details A look at the key details

As per Cricbuzz, a Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) official has confirmed that the Indian team will assemble on June 5. The hosts have a couple of practice sessions ahead of the series opener in Delhi. Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has informed that the side led by Temba Bavuma will reach the national capital on June 2.

Schedule India vs SA, T20I series: Here is the schedule

June 9: 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 7:00 PM IST. June 12: 2nd T20I at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 7:00 PM IST. June 14: 3rd T20I at Dr. Y.S.R ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 7:00 PM IST. June 17: 4th T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 7:00 PM IST. June 19: 5th T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:00 PM IST.

Assignments A look at India's upcoming assignments

India are scheduled to host South Africa for five T20Is, starting June 9. The Indians will leave for the Ireland tour thereafter. Subsequently, the Test side will travel to England to play last summer's rescheduled fifth Test in Manchester. India are then slated to play six white-ball matches in the UK. The limited-overs leg includes three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting July 7.

India KL Rahul to lead India in SA T20I series

KL Rahul will lead Team India in the five-match T20I series in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik.

Information South Africa's squad for T20I series

South Africa's squad for T20Is: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.