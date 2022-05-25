Sports

VVS Laxman to coach Team India on Ireland tour

Written by Parth Dhall May 25, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

VVS Laxman is the head of NCA (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

VVS Laxman, the incumbent head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is set to travel to Ireland with India's T20I side. Team India will play two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and 28, respectively. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Laxman will replace head coach Rahul Dravid, who would be with the Indian team in England.

Information A look at the developments

Laxman will be traveling with the Indian T20I side since Team India's head coach, Dravid, will be with the Test-bound players in England. India are scheduled to face England in the rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series, in July.

Laxman Laxman took charge as NCA head in November 2021

One of India's greatest middle-order batters, VVS Laxman, took charge as the NCA head in November 2021. Laxman, who represented India for over a decade, took the reins from Rahul Dravid. The latter had replaced Ravi Shastri as Team India's head coach. Laxman and Dravid, who offered their priceless services to the Indian team while playing, will once again work in tandem.

Ireland India will travel to Ireland in June

Earlier this year, Cricket Ireland had confirmed that a second-string Indian side will tour Ireland for two T20Is in June. Dublin will host the two T20Is, on June 26 and 28. However, marquee Indian players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the series. They will be involved in the remaining Test from last year's England tour.

Schedule Here is India's schedule

India are scheduled to host South Africa for five T20Is, starting June 9. The Indians will leave for the Ireland tour thereafter. Subsequently, the Test side will travel to England to play last summer's rescheduled fifth Test in Manchester. India are then slated to play six white-ball matches in the UK. The limited-overs leg includes three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting July 7.

Tours India last toured Ireland in 2018, eye history in England

India last toured Ireland in 2018, winning the two-match T20I series 2-0. On the other hand, India lead the unfinished five-match Test series 2-1 in England (2021). The final Test in Manchester got postponed due to COVID-19 scare. The series decider will now be played this year in July. India have a chance to win their first Test series in England since 2007.