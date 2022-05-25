Sports

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra resigns: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall May 25, 2022, 05:23 pm 2 min read

Narinder Batra was elected as the IOC President in 2017

In a major development, Narinder Batra has resigned from his post of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President. In a statement, Batra clarified that his "role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time". Batra was elected as the IOC President in 2017. Notably, he faced an inquiry by the CBI for allegedly misusing funds worth Rs. 35 crore for personal interests.

Statement Here is what Batra said

"At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year - the FIH Hockey Nations Cup - and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities," Batra said in a statement.

Information IOA elections were due in December 2021

The IOA elections were due in December 2021. However, they were not held following a plea in the Delhi High Court that pushed the Olympic body to comply with the National Sports Code and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) charter.

Resignation CBI had registered an inquiry against Batra

Batra resigned a month after the CBI registered an inquiry against him relating to the alleged misuse of Hockey India funds. Earlier this year, Batra had questioned the performance of the Indian hockey side in some of the tournaments. "I have serious concerns about the way Indian men's hockey team has performed after Tokyo bronze medal," Batra said in a statement.

Contest Batra won't run for a second term

As stated, Batra was elected as the IOA President in December 2017. Although he is eligible to re-contest for the election, it is understood that he will not run for a second term. As a result, Batra's membership of International Olympic Committee (IOC) will also be redundant. Notably, the IOC position was linked to his IOA presidency.