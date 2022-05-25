Sports

IPL 2022: Here are the feats attained by Jos Buttler

IPL 2022: Here are the feats attained by Jos Buttler

Written by Parth Dhall May 25, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Buttler has smashed 718 runs in IPL 2022 so far (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler slammed a blistering 89 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Despite his valiant knock, RR failed to defend 188 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Notwithstanding, Buttler became the first batter to touch the 700-run mark in the ongoing season. He also completed 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Buttler has been on fire after RR bought him for a whopping Rs. 10 crore (IPL 2022 auction).

On Tuesday, he became the first batter to score 700 runs in the ongoing season.

Buttler presently has 181 more runs than the second-highest scorer, KL Rahul (537).

The former already has four half-centuries and three tons to his name this season.

Feat Buttler achieves this feat

Buttler has become the first batter since Kane Williamson (2018) to have scored over 700 runs in an IPL season. The latter slammed 735 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. The Orange Army were the runners-up in that season. Meanwhile, David Warner (692), Rahul (670), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (635) were the Orange Cap holders in the next three seasons.

Milestone Buttler completes 8,000 runs in T20 cricket

During his 89-run knock, Buttler unlocked yet another achievement. He became the third England batter to have scored 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, Buttler has racked up 8,053 runs from 313 matches at an average of 33.55 (SR: 144.39). Buttler is behind Alex Hales (9,471) and Luke Wright (8,368) in terms of T20 runs (among England batters).

Information IPL 2022: Seven 50+ scores for Buttler

In Qualifier 1, Buttler registered his seventh 50+ score in IPL 2022. He slammed his fourth half-century of this season. As stated, the English batter also has three tons to his name. All three came in winning cause for RR.

Record Will Buttler equal Virat Kohli's feat

In IPL 2016, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli shattered multiple records. He smashed a record-breaking 973 runs, the most by a batter in a season. Moreover, Kohli slammed four centuries, also the most in a season. Buttler, who owns three tons this season, has an opportunity to emulate Kohli's feat. RR can still qualify for the final if they win Qualifier 2.