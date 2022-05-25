Sports

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bids farewell to tennis: His career in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2022, 02:02 pm 3 min read

Tsonga lost his final match versus Ruud (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Veteran tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bid a tearful farewell from the sport after a first-round defeat against Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open. Tsonga, who had been battling injuries, saw his 18-year professional career come to an end. Tsonga showed his character in a crunch battle against 2022 Geneva Open winner Ruud. The Norwegian prevailed against Tsonga 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2, 7-6(0).

Reaction Ruud lauds Tsonga after the match

Ruud said Tsonga has been an inspiration for all the players and thanked him. "It's tough for me and all the players that you're stopping. You've been an inspiration to me and so many of the other players, so thank you for the memories," said Ruud. Ruud also said Tsonga is such a great guy and a nice person on and off the court.

Stats Key numbers from the match

Tsonga served five aces compared to Ruud's seven. He also made three double faults. He won 65% of the first serve compared to Ruud's 72. Tsonga managed to convert just two of the seven break points. He won 92 service points, whereas Ruud pocketed 100. Notably, this was the first meeting between the two players.

Slams Tsonga reached the Australian Open final in 2008

At the Australian Open, Tsonga enjoyed a 37-13 win-loss record. He reached the final in 2008 before losing to Novak Djokovic. He reached the semis once and quarter-finals on three occasions. At Wimbledon, Tsonga had a 24-8 win-loss record. He reached the semis in 2011 and 2012. At the US Open, he had a 24-10 win-loss record. He reached the quarter-finals on three occasions.

Information Tsonga's record at Roland Garros

At Roland Garros, he was a two-time semi-finalist (2013 and 2015). He finished off with a 28-13 record in Paris. It was his second successive first-round exit here. He has also reached the quarters at Roland Garros on one occasion (2012).

Career Crunch stats of Tsonga's career

Tsonga has finished his career with a 121-48 win-loss record at the Grand Slams. He also reached the summit clash at the ATP Finals, losing against Roger Federer in 2011. In terms of Masters 1000, Tsonga won two titles (2008 Paris Masters and 2014 Canadian Open). He was a two-time runner-up as well (Paris and Shanghai). He won one doubles title (2009 Shanghai Masters).

Information Tsonga is also an Olympic medalist

Tsonga has won one Olympic medal for France. He claimed the silver medal alongside partner Michael Llodra at the London Games in 2012. The pair lost against the Bryan brothers.

Achievements ATP 500 and 250 Series: Decoding Tsonga's achievements

Tsonga enjoyed a 14-4 win-loss record in finals of the ATP World Tour 250 Series. He last won a 250 Series title in 2019 (Moselle Open). He enjoyed a 2-4 win-loss record in finals of the ATP World Tour 500 Series. His two titles came at the Japan Open (2009) and Rotterdam Open (2017).

Do you know? A 467-236 win-loss records

Tsonga won the Davis Cup with France in 2017. He was also a three-time runner-up with his national team. He finished with a 121-79 win-loss record at Masters 1000. Overall, Tsonga collected 18 titles in his career. He also clocked a 467-236 career win-loss record.