2022 Geneva Open: Presenting the four semi-finalists

Reigning champion Casper Ruud hammered Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 7-6(3) to advance to the semi-finals of the 2022 Geneva Open. The Norwegian will face the number four seed, Reilly Opelka, in the last four later this evening. Meanwhile, veteran Richard Gasquet overpowered Kamil Majchrzak 6-2, 6-4 in the quarters. He will be up against Joao Sousa of Portugal in the semi-finals. Here's more.

Ruud Ruud seeks his second ATP title in 2022

Ruud captured 69 points to his rival's 60. He won 18 receiving points and 51 points on serves. With the win, Ruud has taken a 1-0 lead over Kokkinakis in the ATP match-ups. He seeks his second ATP title in 2022, having won in Buenos Aires earlier this year. Notably, it was his sixth clay-court title.

Quote Ruud looks forward to the Opelka test

"I expect it to be tough. Reilly with the serve and the altitude, it is tough to return his serve. But I will do my best and see how I can do," said Ruud ahead of his semi-final meet against Opelka.

Opelka Opelka marches into his fifth semi-final of the season

Opelka overcame Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The American doled out 14 aces. He won 76 points in total, including 52 points from serves. He has bettered his last season's record, wherein he reached four semi-finals. Having won titles in Dallas and Houston, Opelka would be looking to seize his third title of the season. Earlier, he defeated Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 7-5 in R16.

Gasquet Gasquet to face Sousa in the semi-finals

Gasquet downed Majchrzak in straight sets in a match that lasted 89 minutes. He claimed 70 points in total, including 38 points through serves. The Frenchman had beaten world number two, Daniil Medvedev, in three sets in R16. As per ATP, it would be his first tour-level semi-final since July 2021. He had lost to Carlos Alcaraz in Umag final.

Sousa Sousa seeks his second ATP title in 2022

Sousa battered Ilya Ivashka 7-5, 7-5 to book a semi-final berth. The Portuguese player had annihilated the number five seed, Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 in R16. As per ATP, the 33-year-old will compete in his 21st semi-final at the tour level and first on clay since the 2019 Swiss Open. Earlier, he was crowned winner at the 2022 Maharashtra Open (ATP 250).