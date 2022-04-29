Sports

2022 Madrid Open: Amanda Anisimova downs defending champion Aryna Sabalenka

Written by V Shashank Apr 29, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Anisimova had a comprehensive win over Sabalenka (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

World No. 33 Amanda Anisimova outclassed defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the first round of the ongoing Madrid Open on Thursday. Anisimova stunned the number three seed 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Meanwhile, number two seed Paula Badosa trumped Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. Badosa will next face two-time Madrid Open winner, Simona Halep, in the second round on Saturday. Here's more.

Match Anisimova downs Sabalenka

The match lasted a total of one hour and 55 minutes. The 20-year-old won 88 points to Sabalenka's 85. As per WTA, Anisimova now enjoys a perfect 4-0 head-to-head record over Sabalenka. She will next face Petra Martic of Croatia, who beat Liudmilla Samsonova 7-6(6), 6-1. Both Anisimova and Martic have won a match each in their two meetings to date.

Quote I enjoy these matches, says Anisimova

"It's always enjoyable to accept the challenge, even when it's a tough match, and push yourself and see how far you can go. I enjoy these matches, even though they're very tough especially when you get to win them," said Anisimova post the win.

Winners Belinda Bencic, Coco Gauff advance further

Number 11 seed Belinda Bencic outwitted Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. Bencic won 36 service points, including 64 overall. Notably, the Charleston Open winner has been unbeaten on clay courts this season. Meanwhile, Gauff scripted her maiden win at the Madrid Open. The number 14 seed won in straight sets over Anna Schmiedlova (6-0, 6-2).

Winners Paula Badosa to face Simona Halep in the second round

Badosa eased past World No. 25 Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets. Badosa had beaten Kudermetova in the Indian Wells this year. Prior to that, she had lost in each of three match-ups to the latter. Meanwhile, Halep beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-3 in a match that lasted 68 minutes. Halep now enjoys a 3-2 lead over Zhang in the head-to-heads.

Do you know? Halep has won the Madrid Open on two occasions

As per WTA, Halep has reached the finals of the Madrid Open on a record four occasions. She was crowned the winner of the prestigious tourney in 2016 and 2017. She had finished as the runner-up in 2014 and 2019.