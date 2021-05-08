Madrid Open final, Barty vs Sabalenka: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 08, 2021, 02:13 pm

Women's singles world number one Ashleigh Barty is set to face Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Madrid Open tonight.

This is the second successive WTA final meeting between the two female tennis players.

23-year-old Sabalenka is yet to drop a set in the ongoing event, whereas, Barty is aiming to win a fourth trophy this season.

Here's the complete statistical analysis.

Barty

Barty's road to the Madrid Open final

Number one seed Barty beat Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 in round of 64.

Barty prevailed in a three-set battle over Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 next.

In round of 32, she beat 14th seed Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-4,

The Aussie star edged past ninth seed Petra Kvitova in the quarters 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

In the semis, Barty overcame Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3.

Sabalenka

Sabalenka's road to the Madrid Open final

Fifth seed Sabalenka beat Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-2 in round of 64.

Sabalenka prevailed over Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3 next.

In round of 32, she beat Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2,

Sabalenka edged past 13th seed Elise Mertens 6-1, 4-0 in the quarters after the latter retired.

In the semis, Sabalenka overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3.

Details

Barty aiming to win her fourth WTA crown this year

Barty has reached her fourth WTA final of the year.

The Australian international has won all three finals she has reached so far this season in title-winning campaigns at the Yarra Valley Classic, Miami Open, and last week's Stuttgart Open.

In Stuttgart, she beat her next opponent Sabalenka, who has lost just six times all season.

Stat attack

Crucial career stats and head-to-head record

Barty has won 11 WTA singles titles, whereas, Sabalenka has pocketed nine honors.

In women's doubles, Barty has won 11 titles compared to Sabalenka's five.

The two players have met on six occasions so far (singles).

Both these young players have beaten each other on three occasions respectively.

Notably, Barty has won the previous two matches (Stuttgart and Miami).

Both wins came in 2021.