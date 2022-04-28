Sports

2022 Mutua Madrid Open: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank Apr 28, 2022, 03:01 pm 3 min read

Nadal would look to pocket his sixth title at the Madrid Open (Source: Twitter/@RafaelNadal)

The much-coveted 2022 Mutua Madrid Open will start later this evening. The 1000-level clay court event will take place at Caja Magica, in Madrid, Spain. The women's singles matches will take place between April 28-May 7. Meanwhile, the men's singles events will unfold between May 1-8. Novak Djokovic will enter as the number one seed in the tournament. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

This would be the fourth ATP Masters 1000 event of the season.

Add to that, it would be featuring the Top 10 players (ATP Rankings) in Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and reigning champion, Alexander Zverev.

Among women's singles, the likes of Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, Karolina Pliskova, and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to name a few, would be raring to make their impact felt.

Nadal Nadal returns to action in 2022 Madrid Open

World number four Rafael Nadal would be returning to action in the upcoming clay court event. He was out of play for almost six weeks owing to a rib stress fracture sustained in the semis of the Indian Wells Masters. Nonetheless, he has an impeccable 20-1 win record in 2022, having claimed the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open, and later, Mexican Open.

Men's singles A look at the top seeds in men's singles

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, Zverev, Nadal, Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the Top 8 seeds for this tournament. Nadal would be competing for his sixth title at this event. 18-year-old Alcaraz would be aiming to pocket his fourth ATP title this season. Meanwhile, Djokovic would be raring to snatch his maiden title in 2022.

Swiatek Swiatek pulls out of Madrid Open

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid citing a shoulder injury. Lately, she was crowned winner of the Stuttgart Open, beating the number three seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. It was her fourth consecutive ATP title. Earlier, she had won the Qatar Total Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Miami Open.

Women's singles Top seeds and clashes in women's singles

Paula Badosa is the second seed. Sabalenka, Sakkari, Pliskova, Danielle Collins, Garbine Muguruza, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, and Jelena Ostapenko are the Top 10 seeds in order. Badosa will face World No. 22 Veronika Kudermetova, while Sabalenka would lock horns with former World No. 21 Amanda Anisimova in the opening round. Meanwhile, Sakkari would be up against America's Madison Keys, former World No. 7.

Records A look at the key stats and last edition's winners

Nadal has won a record five titles and holds 54 wins in men's singles at the Madrid Open. Zverev is the defending champion, having trumped Matteo Berrettini 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 in 2021 final. In women's singles, Petra Kvitova has won the prestigious tournament on most occasions (3). Meanwhile Sabalenka is the reigning champion, having beaten Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the final.