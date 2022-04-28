Sports

IPL 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Kuldeep Yadav: Decoding the stats

Written by Karina Michwal Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2022, 02:42 pm 3 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been brilliant in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. The Indian spin duo has been amongst the wickets, besides churning out valuable spells. Chahal is the leading wicket taker this season so far, while Kuldeep occupies a shared-fourth spot in this list. Here we decode the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both Chahal and Kuldeep are in excellent form in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Chahal has struck at crucial points and helped Rajasthan Royals win several matches on his own.

Kuldeep, on the hand too has been impressive, claiming 13 wickets for Delhi Capitals in just seven matches.

Both are touted to be the key campaigners for their sides as the tournament progresses.

IPL 2022 Chahal is leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022

Chahal has come across as the 'Grand Master' of spin in the ongoing season. The leg-spinner has picked 18 wickets, most by any bowler so far, off just eight games. He has an economy of 7.09 with an average of 12.61. The sensational tally also includes one fifer and one four-wicket haul. His best figures (5/40) has come in the ongoing season versus KKR.

Numbers Kuldeep makes a sound return

After being sidelined by KKR over the last couple of years, Kuldeep has regained his confidence back after being handed a new life under DC. Kuldeep has picked 13 wickets across seven matches in this season. He has a decent economy of 8.47 and an average of 17.38. Kuldeep also has one four-wicket haul in the ongoing season (4/35).

India Will we see return of 'KulCha' in T20Is for India?

'KulCha' as the fans lovingly call the two spinners, have proved their mettle yet again. With India set to participate in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, Kuldeep and Chahal will be fancying their chances of making a comeback in India's T20I set-up. India will next play a five-match T20I series against South Africa starting from June 9 onwards.

Numbers Chahal and Kuldeep's performance for India in T20Is

The duo has an impressive record in T20I cricket. Chahal has claimed 68 wickets from 54 T20Is at an economy of 8.18. While Kuldeep has bagged 41 wickets across 24 T20Is at an economy of 7.07. With India expected to rest regular senior players in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, the in-form spinners stand a fair chance of getting game time.

Options Options in spin for Team India

India could include three spinners in their trip to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Ravindra Jadeja is the prime spin all-rounder. The two other slots are up for grabs. Chahal is likely to lead the spin unit. The other options for India would be Kuldeep, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Chahar. It remains to be seen if India opt for two wrist-spinners.