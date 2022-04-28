Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 28, 2022, 12:57 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have batted well this season (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) would lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. PBKS have pocketed four wins and as many losses so far (NRR of -0.419). Meanwhile, LSG (+0.334) have claimed five wins this season, including a 36-run win over MI in the last outing. Here is the complete match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this match-up. Three of the last seven matches have been won by the chasing side. The wicket has averaged a first innings total of close to 165 (last five matches). Both pacers and spinners have fared well. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

PBKS PBKS look to steady their run in IPL 2022

PBKS have a decent attack on offer. However, they have had their moments of inconsistency as a unit which has cost them defeat on four occasions. Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Liam Livingstone are the linchpin of their batting attack. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have been spot on with their lengths. The former has been class apart in the death overs.

LSG Super Giants raring to claim the second spot

LSG have laid clinical exhibitions so far. They started their campaign with a loss to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. However, they have struck wins against some of the strongest attacks in CSK, SRH, DC, and MI (twice). KL Rahul has been stellar with the willow. Bowling-wise, they have a competent set of players in Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder who have dispatched laud-worthy shows.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

PBKS (probable XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh LSG (probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan/Avesh Khan

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has slammed 260 runs in the last five outings in IPL. All-rounder Krunal Pandya (LSG) has scored 112 runs and affected seven dismissals this season at 22.28. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) has amassed 210 runs in his last five matches at 52.50. Right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) has claimed nine wickets in seven matches this season. He averages 22.44.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (option 2): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jason Holder, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.